The Ondo State Government has canceled annual ‘cross over vigils’, which usually hold in churches every last day of the year.

The step is to curb the spike in coronavirus cases across the nation.

It also postponed the resumption of schools from January 7 to January 18, 2021, as advised by the federal government.

The Chairman, Ondo State Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus, who is also the Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Adesegun Fatusi, said this in Akure on Wednesday.

According to him, “the committee had extensive interaction with various stakeholders, physically and virtually, on the need to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19”.

He said “the state was working assiduously to ensure it recorded no substantial case during the second wave of the pandemic”.

Mr Fatusi urged residents to pay due attention to the precautionary measures put in place to safeguard them.

He said no church service organised in respect of the new year celebration must exceed 10 p.m. in line with federal government’s directive.

He outlined other guidelines.

These include “government and business offices to open, with strict compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures; no primary or secondary school in the state should resume until 18th January, 2021 and markets should continue operations but with heightened enforcement of COVID-19 precautionary measures.”

He also noted that night clubs and relaxation spots must not operate beyond 10 p.m while picnics could hold but in open space and in adherence with COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Fatusi said those above 60 years of age or with existing ailment(s) are strongly advised to remain indoor and disengage from joining any social gathering.

He said the government would begin to carry out strict monitoring of these guidelines.

Sanctions

Mr Fatusi also noted that by January 2021, the state would begin strict enforcement of the guidelines, stating that “the law provides for three months imprisonment, or payment of N20, 000 fine or both for offenders.”

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had earlier canceled the state’s usual annual event held to celebrate the season due to the surge in the pandemic.