By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Government on Wednesday cancelled celebration of Cross Over Vigil by churches in the state.

It said it was part of the need to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19.

Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus and Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi said the state was working assiduously to ensure it records no substantial case during the second wave of the pandemic even as it implored people to pay due attention and observance to the precautionary measures put in place to safeguard them.

Speaking at a press briefing in Akure, Prof. Fatusi said no church service organised in respect of the New Year celebration must exceed 10pm until further notice, in line with federal government directive on curfew.

Prof. Fatusi said government and business offices would remain open but with strict compliance of COVID-19 precautionary measures adding that markets would also continue operations but with heightened enforcement of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Fatusi warned night clubs and relaxation spots not to operate beyond 10pm and advised anybody above 60 years of age or with existing ailments to remain indoor and disengage from joining any social gathering.

He said the state would begin strict enforcement of the law that guides against the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the state from January 2021.

Fatusi said the law provided for three months imprisonment or payment of twenty thousand naira fine or both for offenders.

Acting Commissioner for Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Hon. Jibayo Adeyeye, appealed to the media to cooperate with the government in its bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state.