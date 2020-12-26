By Ozioruva Aliu

OWING to the resurgence of the dreaded corona virus (Covid-19) that has led to the cancellation of social gatherings by the federal government, the Board of Trustees of the Ososo Carnival Initiative (OCI) in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state has approved the cancellation of all activities scheduled for the much-anticipated 10th Anniversary of Ososo Carnival.

The annual festival which entered its 10th year this year was slated for December 27 and 28, 2020.



A statement by the Director of Operations, OCI, Joseph Otemeh quoted the chairman of the event, Kolade Asena as saying that the decision to cancel the two-day event was taken after a meeting.

READ ALSO Amotekun debunks report of killing U.I student

He said “The decision was taken after a meeting of the Board which reviewed all aspects of the preparation for the 2-day event and came to a painful but wise and patriotic decision that the risk factors of holding the picnic and bonfire night far out-weigh the benefits of the 10th anniversary celebrations. The health and well-being of Ososo people comes first before any other consideration. I expect our people to understand.”

Also speaking on the cancellation, President of OCI, Moses Ajayi said, “Many things go into preparations for a Carnival. It takes time, energy and resources. Cancelling a carnival a few days before the event, especially one designed to commemorate the 10th anniversary is an organizer’s nightmare. Nevertheless, the Board’s decision is sapient, sensible and a product of good judgment.

Also speaking, the member representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje who is from the community said “As painful as it is that we cannot hold this year’s carnival, the health of all is more important and we need to be alive to celebrate. We are hoping that an end will come so that we can live our normal lives again. As law abiding citizens, we prefer to sacrifice our celebration for the safety of all”

The cancellation of the 10th Anniversary of Ososo Carnival comes on the heels of similar cancellations of other major carnivals around the world such as the 2020 edition of Calabar Carnival due to the second wave of the coronavirus.