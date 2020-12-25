Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Edo people and Nigerians to show love and reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, as they mark the Christmas celebration.

In a statement, the governor said, “On behalf of the government of Edo State, I celebrate with all Edo people, at home, and in the Diaspora, as we mark Christmas.

“Christmas season is an auspicious occasion to show love and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth we are commemorating”.

Governor Obaseki urged the people of the state to accommodate themselves and protect one another despite the second wave of the pandemic.

“I urge you to accommodate one another and take personal responsibility to protect yourself and others amid the festivities in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we celebrate with our friends, relatives, and neighbours, I enjoin you to spread the message of oneness, love, generosity, and hope for greater things as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.”