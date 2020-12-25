Daily News

COVID-19 protocols: Nigeria to publish identities of 100 violators

By
0
covid-19-protocols:-nigeria-to-publish-identities-of-100-violators
Views: Visits 10

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The identities of 100 Nigerians whose travel documents have  been suspended for six months for violation of travel protocols are soon to be made public, the Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19 has announced.

The PTF also announced new travel rules for passengers coming into Nigeria  from South Africa and the United Kingdom, two countries where a new variant of COVID-19 have  been confirmed.

These were disclosed on Thursday  by the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, during media briefing in Abuja.

Aliyu who, explained that publishing the identities of the errant 100 Nigerians would serve as a deterrent, added that sanction for foreign passport holders who violate COVID-19 protocols, would be revocation of their visas.

Chief of Air Staff celebrates Christmas with troops in Borno

Previous article

COVID-19: FIFA cancels U-17 & U-20 World Cup tournaments

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News