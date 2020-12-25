By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The identities of 100 Nigerians whose travel documents have been suspended for six months for violation of travel protocols are soon to be made public, the Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19 has announced.

The PTF also announced new travel rules for passengers coming into Nigeria from South Africa and the United Kingdom, two countries where a new variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

These were disclosed on Thursday by the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, during media briefing in Abuja.

Aliyu who, explained that publishing the identities of the errant 100 Nigerians would serve as a deterrent, added that sanction for foreign passport holders who violate COVID-19 protocols, would be revocation of their visas.