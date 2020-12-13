The number of COVID-19 recoveries in the African continent has reached 2,010,127, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the number of overall COVID-19 cases in the continent stands at 2,343,128 as of Saturday afternoon.

A total of 55,669 people infected with COVID-19 have died from the disease across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 845,083.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 22,952.

Morocco comes next with 394,564 confirmed cases and 6,542 deaths, followed by Egypt with 120,611 confirmed cases and 6,877 deaths, Africa CDC said.

