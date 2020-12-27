By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Sunday hinted on locking down Rivers state in January next year amidst a resurgence of COVID-19 in the state in the wake of a second wave.

Wike, giving the hint in Port Harcourt, expressed as worrisome the refusal by most churches and markets in the state to comply with wearing of face mask and other established protocols against the spread of the pandemic.

He said, “Go to some churches, go to markets, they don’t wear masks. They believe COVID is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you. When somebody close to you has died, you will know COVID is real.

“It is real and I appeal to all that we have to be more strict now because the second wave is more dangerous than the first, very, very dangerous. I know how many people we have lost since the second wave started.

“If people won’t comply, I have no choice, but to shutdown the churches. No choice because when you have it, who spends the money? It is the state that treats. We need the money for some other things, and not for Covid-19. So, let’s discipline ourselves.

