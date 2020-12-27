With four days left for the year, Nigeria broke its existing record of highest weekly COVID-19 infections, a PREMIUM TIMES review of official data shows.

Between Sunday and Saturday (December 20-26), the last full week of the year, Nigeria recorded 5,643 new cases, an eight per cent increase from the previous week’s record of 5,176.

This increase followed the declaration of the second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria with state governments issuing directives on safety protocols and placing some restrictions.

While experts and NCDC officials have attributed the rising cases to the disregard of the safety protocols, the increase in testing last week might have contributed to it.

A total of 50,598 samples were collected for testing last week as against the 29,159 tested the previous week.

Since the pandemic broke out in February, a total 925,215 samples have been collected for testing.

Nevertheless, the public health agency and other sister agencies at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, have urged Nigerians to take precautions particularly during this festive period.

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Last Week

Further analysis also showed that the number of fatalities and COVID-19 patients discharged increased last week.

A total of 2,711 persons recovered and were discharged last week, which represents a 28 per cent increase when compared to the previous week’s record of 1,934.

Also, Nigeria recorded 29 deaths last week as against the 24 persons who died from COVID-19 complications in the previous week.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, Nigeria has 83,576 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 70,495 have been discharged and 1,247 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also, a total of 11,834 patients are being managed across various isolation centres in the country.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 28,488 cases, followed by FCT – 11,057, Kaduna — 4,883, Plateau — 4,459, Oyo — 3,885, Rivers — 3,368, Edo — 2,826, Ogun — 2,451, Kano — 2,169, Delta — 1,868, Ondo — 1,802, Katsina — 1,566, Enugu — 1,383, Kwara — 1,379, Gombe — 1,248, Ebonyi — 1,097, Osun — 1,004, Abia— 983, Bauchi — 964, Borno — 796, Imo — 748, Nasarawa — 690, Benue — 532, Bayelsa — 519, Ekiti — 409, Akwa Ibom — 429, Jigawa — 392, Niger — 409, Adamawa — 355, Anambra — 307, Sokoto — 297, Taraba — 211, Yobe— 187, Kebbi — 163, Cross River— 169, Zamfara — 79 and Kogi — 5.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo and Rivers states.

Of the 36 states and the FCT, only Adamawa, Zamfara and Kogi did not record at least a fresh case last week.

It should be noted that only Kogi State has no active COVID-19 case currently and has also not recorded a new case in several weeks amidst its reluctance to test residents for the virus.

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Case Update

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 501 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on December 20, a total of 78,434 cases had been reported, out of which 68,303 had recovered and 1,221 deaths recorded.

On Monday, 356 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country.

On Tuesday, 999 new cases were reported.

On Wednesday, 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,041 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 81,963.

On Friday, 712 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 829 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 83,576 as of 11:55 p.m. on December 26.