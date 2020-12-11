Daily News

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation — Commissioner

Sanwo-Olu and some members of his cabinet would remain in isolation until the results of the tests held on Friday are available.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on December 10, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said.


Mr Abayomi, in a statement on Friday, said that Mr Sanwo-Olu and some members of his cabinet would remain in isolation until the results of the tests held on Friday are available.

“We are seeing a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos.

“All residents of Lagos should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, washing of hands, respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings,” Mr Abayomi said.

The commissioner noted that this was not the first time Mr Sanwo-Olu was having the COVID-19 test.

He explained that the governor had, at least, three tests since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

