Schools in England will be allowed to close a day early for Christmas to give teachers a proper break from identifying potential Covid-19 cases, The Telegraph reports.
School minister Nick Gibb told members of parliament that schools could schedule an inset day next Friday to allow six clear days before christmas eve.
He said this would ensure teachers and heads do not have to engage with track and trace issues throughout the break.
Teachers union have been calling for flexibility over school term dates.
Last month, the government had told schools in England not to change their christmas holidays or close early this term in its Covid-19 Winter Plan.
Speaking to a virtual education select committee, Mr Gibb said: “we are about to announce that inset days can be used on Friday, December 18, even if an inset day had not been originally scheduled for that day.
“We want a clear six days so that by the time its christmas eve, staffs can have a proper break without having to engage in the track and trace issues.
Inset days or in-service training days mean teachers will be in schools for professional development but pupils will be absent.
Unions have been asking for the government to give schools the flexibility to switch to remote learning for the final few days of the term and reduce the risk of pupils and staff having to self-isolate over Christmas.
Mr Gibb said that the government wanted schools to stay open until the end of term as it was the best place for young people for their education, development and for their mental health.
But he added: “we want to make sure that the school staffs can have a proper break over Christmas, we know they’ve been under huge stress.
Schools will be allowed to finish the term on Thursday next week, but there may be one less scheduled inset day in 2021 if they decide to do this, Mr Gibb added.
