Atiku Abubakar

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, wants the Federal Government to halt all flights to and from the United Kingdom as a second wave of the pandemic continues to ravage it.

Atiku made the call on Sunday in a series of tweets where he explained that the reason Nigeria took a harder-than-necessary hit during the first wave was because the Federal Government failed to heed warnings of well-meaning Nigerians.

He further opined that Nigeria’s health sector is not sufficiently prepared to handle a sudden and unpredictable surge of the pandemic.

He advised that Nigeria must take necessary precautions due to the volume of air traffic between Nigerian airports and London, where this new strain has erupted.

Read his tweets below…

The reason Nigeria took a harder than necessary hit during the first wave of the #COVID19 virus is that the Federal Government failed to heed the warnings of well-meaning Nigerians, like myself and others, to shut down our borders once the virus became a pandemic. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 20, 2020

Hindsight is 20/20. Nevertheless, we must learn from history, or we stand the risk of repeating it. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 20, 2020

The new strain of COVID19 that has erupted in the United Kingdom, and specifically, London, can add to Nigeria’s health emergency if we do not act with an abundance of caution and temporarily halt all flights to and from the UK until this new strain is brought under control. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 20, 2020

Already, prudent nations are taking prompt action, and Nigeria must take necessary precautions due to the volume of air traffic between Nigerian airports and London, where this new strain has erupted. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 20, 2020

We must face the reality that our health sector is not sufficiently prepared to handle a sudden and unpredictable surge of this pandemic. We have already lost lives needlessly. We need not lose more. In the case of this virus, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 20, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria