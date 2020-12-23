Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman-AbdulRazaq

Kwara State government has imposed another lockdown in the state from 12 midnight to 4.30 a.m. with effect from Thursday, December 24, 2020, till further notice.

The State Commissioner for Health, Raji Rasak announced this on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, and revealing new guidelines on COVID-19 in the state.

“There shall be partial state-wide lockdown between 12:00 a.m and 4:30 a.m. until further notice,” Rasak, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 said.

According to the new guidelines, “Concerts/carnivals/Clubbing are not allowed until further notice while worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue,” in the state.

This is to allow for physical distancing.

