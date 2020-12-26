Our Reporter

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank has called on all stakeholders, led by the Federal and State Governments, to come up with a smart crisis management plan to address the second wave of the virus.

The Think Tank in a statement by its Vice Chairman, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, said it is alarmed at the rate of increase and pattern of cases now spreading rapidly across Nigeria with a new high of 1,145 cases confirmed on 17 December 2020.

It added, “At the height of the first wave, the highest ever incident in Nigeria was 790 cases on 01 July 2020. The data from the NCDC shows the rapid pace of the second wave of infections compared to the first wave.”

The Foundation in the statement commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its diligent tracking of COVID-19 cases and the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to recognize that the second wave of the pandemic is upon us.

It further reads, “Our response must take into consideration Nigeria’s realities: recession, high unemployment and rising insecurity: we cannot shut down small businesses. While countries across the world are experimenting with variations of lockdown measures to balance lives and livelihoods as infection cases rise amidst the yuletide season and festivities, we should look to countries with similar realities such as Ethiopia and Senegal.

“Businesses stay open across the country on the condition that all Nigerians self-regulate and ‘celebrate responsibly’ by wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance from others, avoiding indoor crowds and washing hands frequently.

“The intensification of campaigns on public health policy behavioral change with firm and humane oversight by applicable agencies and society leaders, while those who can, should be encouraged to work from home.

“Nigeria need not join the reactive ban on flights to and from the United Kingdom and/or other hotspots due to our existing robust travel protocols requiring tests before boarding, 7 days isolation on arrival and a second test. However, closer monitoring of the post-arrival COVID quarantine of travellers into Nigeria will help limit the risk of imported infections.

“We believe that effective implementation of the above measures along with adherence to recent awareness campaigns spearheaded by NCDC, PTF, Kaduna and Lagos State Governments can help ease the hardship on citizens whilst curbing the spread of COVID-19.”