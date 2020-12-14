The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and his wife have gone into self-isolation after some members of their household tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Mustapha, who is the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday night.

He said they took the COVID-19 test immediately it was discovered that members of his household had been infected.

He and his wife however tested negative for the deadly virus which has infected over 70 million people globally.

Mr Mustapha said the members of his family infected with the virus are asymptomatic and currently receiving care.

“I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities,” he said.

Mr Mustapha also reminded the general public that the COVID-19 virus is real.

He said the country is recording increase in cases across several states and urged Nigerians to adhere to all public health and safety measures to avoid losing the gains already made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers. Please Take Responsibility for yourself and to protect our country,” he said.