Singapore has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech’s novel coronavirus vaccine and expects delivery of the first shots by the end of December, prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday, 14 December.

This was Lee’s fifth address to the nation since the coronavirus outbreak hit Singapore on January 23, as of Sunday the city-state had 58,320 cases, with 29 fatalities from complications due to the coronavirus.

”The city-state of 5.7 million people expects to have enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of 2021 and will make it free for citizens and long-term residents, Lee said.

While vaccination will be voluntary, Lee said he and other government officials would be among the early recipients along with healthcare workers, other front-line personnel, the elderly and the vulnerable.

“My colleagues and i, including the older ones will be getting ourselves vaccinated early, this is to show you, especially seniors like me that we believe the vaccines are safe, Lee said.

According to Reuters, Singapore has also signed an advanced purchase agreement and made early down-payments on promising vaccine candidates including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac, setting aside more than $1 billion for shots.

Even with Monday’s announcement, Lee said the battle was far from won and he urged Singaporeans not to hold big parties as though the virus was gone.

“The Covid-19 virus has not been eradicated, there is a long way to go. Around the world the pandemic is still raging he said, adding that fresh waves of infections around the world meant the city-state had to reopen its borders in a controlled and safe way.

