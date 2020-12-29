Manchester City’s Premier League visit to Everton was yesterday postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at City, the club confirmed.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture,” City said in a statement. City announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members.

“After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day,” City’s statement added. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.”

The club’s training ground will now close for an “indeterminate period” with further testing on players

and staff to take place before it can reopen.

City are due to face Chelsea away in the Premier League on Sunday and Manchester United in the League

Cup semi-finals on January 6.

Pep Guardiola’s men already face a congested schedule as they are still involved in four competitions

and started their league season a week late after reaching last season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

It is just the second time that a Premier League match has been postponed due to Covid-19 since the

2019/20 season resumed in June. Aston Villa’s clash with Newcastle earlier this month was called off due

to an outbreak at Newcastle’s training ground.