Lewis Hamilton said he’s “devastated” to miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team said Hamilton, 35, reported “mild symptoms” on the morning following Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix where he claimed his 11th win of the season.

The Briton, who secured his seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey last month, is now in isolation after his positive result was announced yesterday.

He will have to isolate in his hotel room for 10 days, putting in doubt his participation at the season finale in Abu Dhabi a week on Sunday. Hamilton released a statement yesterday and said: “Hi guys. I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend.

“Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been in order to stay safe.

“Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive.”

“I’ve immediately gone into self-isolation 10 days,” he said.