Thailand was the first country outside China to register cases of Covid-19, but it has recorded a relatively low virus caseload since with just over 4,000 cases and 60 deaths before this latest outbreak.

It started with a 67-year-old Thai female prawn seller testing positive on Thursday,17 December.

Her case at Mahachai market, the heart of Thailand’s multi-billion-dollar seafood industry set the mass testing in motion.

Four cases were reported the next day and by Sunday, 20 December, that number had jumped to 689.