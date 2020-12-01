To cope with the devastating effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) and its partners launched on Tuesday, 1 December, a record humanitarian appeal of nearly $35 billion for 2021, CNA reports.

Never in recent history had humanitarian needs reached such a level, according to the UN global humanitarian overview report, 235 million people around the world will need humanitarian assistance in 2021.

The most important part of the document pointed out, is that millions of people among the most vulnerable are confronted with hunger, conflict, displacement and the consequences of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Humanitarian aid budgets are facing terrible cuts as the impact of the global pandemic continues to worsen, calling on the world to stand by the people in the darkest moments of their lives, this means joining forces to avoid famine, fight against poverty and keep children vaccinated and in school, UN secretary general António Guterres, said.

“The picture we are presenting is the bleakest and darkest perspective on humanitarian needs in the period ahead that we have ever set out, that is a reflection of the fact that the COVID pandemic has wreaked carnage across the whole of the most fragile and vulnerable countries on the planet, he added.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of humanitarian response by making 235 million people dependent on international aid. This is a 40 percent increase over the same period last year (160 million), the document noted.