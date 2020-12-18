Underdeveloped countries will begin to receive coronavirus vaccination doses early next year from a facility created to ensure fair access, the world health organization (WHO) and its partners said on Friday, 18 December.

Almost two billion doses of candidate vaccines have been secured for the covax facility, run by the WHO along with the Gavi vaccine alliance and the coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations (CEPI).

Countries including the United States and Britain have already begun to roll out a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, with another developed by Moderna expected to gain widespread approval soon.

Neither drug is included in the two billion doses, but the WHO said it was in discussions with both companies.

The arrangements announced today will enable all participating economies to have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021, Aljazeera reports.

”Shipments of enough vaccines to protect health and social care workers would be delivered in the first half of 2021 to all participating economies who have requested doses in this timeframe, a statement by WHO reads.

The WHO revealed that it had signed an agreement with US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of a candidate drug, adding to agreements already signed with AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi-GSK.

The UN health agency has previously said it was willing to include vaccines developed in China and Russia should those drugs prove safe and effective.

CEPI chief Richard Hatchett said massive research and development efforts were paying off.

“We now have safe and effective vaccines that can protect against Covid-19 and a clear pathway to securing two billion doses for the populations at greatest risk all around the world, he said.WHO

