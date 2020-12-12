The longest international border in the world, between Canada and the United States, will remain closed until January 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday, 11 December.

“Canada and the United States agreed today to keep our shared border closed until January 21, Trudeau said.

The border was initially closed in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The closure has been renewed monthly since then, only trade in goods, merchandise and essential travel are allowed.

According to NDTV, the second wave of Covid-19 infections in Canada with a total of nearly 450,000 cases reported as of Friday has forced several regions to reintroduce pandemic measures.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with almost 300,000 deaths from 15.7 million cases.

The border between the US and Mexico will also remain shut until the same date, said Chad Wolf, the acting head of the department of homeland Security.

“In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico and Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through January 21, we are working closely with Mexico and Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus, he tweeted.

According to the official website for the government of Canada, travellers entering from the U.S must prove they are travelling for an essential purpose, along with not presenting COVID-19 symptoms and planning to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

