The white house chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has reportedly told the head of the US food and drug administration to authorize Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday, 11 December, or prepare to resign.

According to BBC, Meadows leaned on Hahn during a phone conversation on Friday, it came after Donald Trump tweeted that the FDA was a big, old, slow turtle and told FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn to get the dam vaccines out now.

The warning from Meadows led the FDA to speed up its timetable for potential emergency approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The white house declined to comment, although an administration official said Meadows does request regular updates on the progress toward a vaccine.

Earlier in the day, the health secretary, Alex Azar, said the FDA was very close to granting emergency use authorization for the vaccine and that vaccination of the first Americans outside clinical trials could begin on Monday, 14 December.

The step followed a vote on Thursday by an outside panel of experts convened by the FDA to recommend authorization of the vaccine, the recommendation signalled that the first approval of a Covid-19 vaccine for use in the US was imminent.

That would mark a major milestone in a pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 Americans and 1.5 million people globally. The US would become the third country in the world to have authorized the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the broader public behind the UK and Canada, and it will be the most populous country to do so.

According to the coronavirus resource centre at Johns Hopkins university, the United States recorded more than 224,000 confirmed cases on Thursday and 2,768 deaths, slightly down from a record high 3,124 deaths a day earlier.

A top coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden warned that Americans should plan no christmas parties, with weeks of continued pressure on healthcare systems anticipated ahead.

The US congress failed again on Thursday to strike a deal on a new package for coronavirus relief, after the senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, torpedoed $160bn in state and local funds from what had been an emerging $900bn deal.

The senate adjourned until next week when legislators were expected to resume their efforts.

The United Kingdom began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine earlier this week, Azar said that the FDA had reviewed a recommendation by UK health officials that people with a medical history of serious allergic reactions should avoid the vaccine, after two healthcare workers who suffer from severe allergies and carry epipens had allergic reactions to the vaccine and had to be treated.

