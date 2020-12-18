US Vice President Mike Pence receives the COVID-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, December 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Vice president Mike Pence on Friday, 18 December, became the highest-ranking US official to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, as President Donald Trump remains out of sight regarding the vaccine effort, Politico reports.

Pence, along with his wife Karen and surgeon general Jerome Adams, received a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on live television on Friday morning as part of his continued effort to tout the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Make no mistake about it, it’s a medical miracle, but with cases rising across the country we have a way to go, Pence said after his vaccination during an event at the white house complex.

“Vigilance and the vaccine is our way through, and building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning, Pence said.

Notably, Trump was not in attendance at Friday’s event.

Trump launched operation warp speed, the government campaign to help swiftly develop and distribute vaccines in May 2020 with great fanfare in the white house rose garden.

But now, five days into the largest vaccination campaign in the nation’s history Trump has held no public events to trumpet the roll-out and he has refused to inoculated himself. Pence, meanwhile, has taken centre stage in addition to receiving a dose of the vaccine on Friday, Pence toured a vaccine production facility this week. Meanwhile, house speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that they will get vaccinated in the next few days, while president-elect Joe Biden expects to receive his shot as soon as next week. Trump’s relative silence comes as he continues to stew about his defeat in the November 3 election and embraces increasingly extreme efforts to overturn the people’s will. He has pushed aside the plans of aides who wanted him to be the public face of the vaccination campaign, eschewing visits to labs and production facilities to thank workers, or hosting efforts to build public confidence in the shot. The sheepish approach has been surprising, especially for a president rarely shy to take credit, said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law who focuses on public health. Trump did appear at a white house summit before the food and drug administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine last week. But many of Trump aides are puzzled by his low profile now that the vaccine is actually being injected, they see it as a missed opportunity for the president who leaves office at noon on January 20, to claim credit for helping oversee the speedy development and deployment of the vaccine that is expected to finally contain the virus that has killed more than 310,000 Americans.

