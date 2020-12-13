Nigeria recorded 3,820 fresh COVID-19 cases last week, the highest in over four months, PREMIUM TIMES’ review of official data shows.

According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time such a high figure was reported was between July 19-25 when a total of 3,870 new cases were recorded. That was at a time the country’s public health agency was concerned about flattening the curve of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Asides the fact that it has been a while since Nigeria experienced such a spike, last week’s figure represents a 142 per cent increase from the previous week’s record of 1,607 cases.

The country also recorded 796 new cases on Friday, breaking the previous highest daily record of 745 reported on June 19.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was among the 3,820 persons who tested positive last week while the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation after some of his close relatives and government officials contracted the virus.

The increase in new cases has been attributed to the flagrant abuse of the COVID-19 safety protocols by many Nigerians but may also be as a result of the increase in the number of tests carried out.

A total of 53,919 samples were collected for testing last week as against the 35, 302 tested the previous week.

Since the pandemic broke out in February, a total of 845,458 samples have been collected for testing.

The increase also signals the possibility of the second wave of the pandemic, already being experienced by many countries in Europe, as well as the U.S.

Nevertheless, the NCDC and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have warned Nigerians against the disregard for the safety protocols, hammering on the use of face masks and adherence to social distancing rules.

Recoveries dropped, deaths rise

Further analysis also showed that the number of COVID-19 patients discharged dropped by 34 per cent while the fatalities increased last week.

A total of 1,200 persons recovered and were discharged last week as opposed to the previous week’s record of 1,831.

Also, Nigeria recorded 14 deaths last week as against the nine persons who died from COVID-19 complications in the previous week.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, Nigeria has recorded 72,757 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 65,850 have been discharged and 1,194 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 24,839 cases, followed by FCT – 8,338, Plateau — 3,997, Oyo — 3,747, Kaduna — 3,828, Rivers — 3, 124, Edo — 2,730, Ogun — 2,322, Delta — 1,829, Kano — 1,892, Ondo — 1,751, Enugu — 1,351, Kwara — 1,226, Ebonyi — 1,055, Katsina — 1, 171, Osun — 962, Gombe — 1069, Abia — 926, Bauchi — 802, Borno — 758, Imo — 681, Benue — 501, Nasarawa — 561, Bayelsa — 469, Ekiti — 395, Jigawa — 340, Akwa Ibom — 364, Anambra — 290, Niger — 298, Adamawa — 329, Sokoto — 192, Taraba — 196, Kebbi — 138, Zamfara — 79, Cross River— 90, Yobe — 108 and Kogi — 5.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Plateau, Oyo, Rivers and Kaduna states.

Of the 36 states and the FCT, only Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Cross River and Kogi did not record at least a fresh case last week.

Only Kogi State has no active COVID-19 cases currently.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 318 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on December 6, a total of 69,255 cases had been reported, out of which 63, 055 had recovered and 1,180 deaths recorded.

On Monday, 390 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country.

On Tuesday, 550 new cases were reported.

On Wednesday, 474 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 675 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 71, 344.

On Friday, 796 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 617 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 72,757 as of 11:55 p.m. on December 12.