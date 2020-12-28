Our Reporter

WORLD Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) would not be the last crisis.

Tedros gave the warning in a video released to mark the first-ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on Sunday.

“History tells us that this won’t be the last pandemic and epidemics are a fact of life,” he said.

The WHO head said better investment in public health supported by governments and society could “ensure that our children and their children inherit a safer, more resilient and more sustainable world”.

Tedros added that the new coronavirus turned the world “upside-down” over the past 12 months with far-reaching consequences for societies and economies.

He, however, said the pandemic itself was not a surprise, especially since warnings of such a possibility, and of the world’s unpreparedness had been issued many times over the years.

“We must all learn the lessons the pandemic is teaching us,” Tedros said.

This includes investment in preparedness capacities not just in the health sector but rather an “all-of-government and all of the social approach”.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa has advised people to avoid travelling, during this festive period, as over 2.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the continent.

The UN health agency made the appeal via its official Twitter account @WHOAFRO yesterday, saying, “Stay home, stay safe”.

“If possible, avoid travelling. This may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. There are over 2.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 2.2 million recoveries and 62,000 deaths cumulatively,’’ it stated.

WHO also urged people to continue to protect themselves and others by practising hand hygiene, wearing a mask and by observing physical distancing as well as avoiding touching their faces.

“Not only does your mask help protect those around you from COVID-19, but it also protects you. Even as COVID-19 vaccines begin to become available, we must not let our guard down,’’ the UN health agency said.