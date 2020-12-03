Zimbabweans living in neighbouring South Africa are worried about the cost of a requirement to present a negative Covid-19 certificate when they return back after the Christmas holiday, TimesLive news site reports.

The authorities in Zimbabwe and South Africa met on 27 November and agreed to implement the strict health policy as a way of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

“We are going to demand Covid-19 certificates,” Aaron Motsoaledi, South Africa’s home affairs minister is quoted as saying.

His Zimbabwean counterpart Kazembe Kazembe said: “If you know you want to travel in a few weeks, do what is expected of you so you do not have challenges at the border.”

Travellers to Zimbabwe will be expected to present a negative Covid-19 test not older than 48 hours. The test costs $55 (£41) in a private laboratory.

On their return to South Africa from Zimbabwe they must present a negative test not older than 72 hours. That test costs $60.

The services are not widely available in public hospitals, the report says.

Some Zimbabweans said they will use illegal routes to cross the borders, it adds.

