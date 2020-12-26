Emmanuel Oladesu

Nigeria is inevitably adjusting to the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus. But, not with the speed required for an emergency.

The reality has dawned on the government. But, many Nigerians are yet to fully acknowledge the danger. Some even feel that the virus is exclusively after the rich, the affluent and those holding the levers of political control.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, fresh from the Covid den, has a piece of advice to non-patients. The new variant is ambitious, he warns. Its elements are not totally known. Researchers are still trying to unravel its identity. But, the new Covid has wreck much havoc with the speed of lightening. He who has ears, let him hear. Nigeria may be in perilous times.

Across the globe, there is panic. Ironically, the fatalities are higher in countries where the virus is taken seriously. Their sophisticated medical facilities are overwhelmed. Thousands of their citizens are dying, despite the arrival of the vaccine meant to stem the tide of disaster.

These advanced countries may only have little time for less developed countries at this time of global anxiety. Is it not better therefore, to prevent an imminent calamity, instead of running helter skelter in search of elusive cure? Is prevention not better and less expensive than treatment?

The world powers were taken unawares and rendered powerless. In those countries, Christmas was celebrated with great caution. Church services were put on hold. The carnivals were cancelled. It is a period of agony and mourning. When will humanity have respite from this strange pestilence?

Statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Contr are frightening. Evidently, the second wave is actually deadlier. More eminent Nigerians have tested positive and died of the killer virus. They include traditional rulers, Army General, captains of industry, leaders of commerce, media guru, university dons and other public servants.

In this Yuletide, and moment of grief, what matters to their loved ones is not celebration. They are locked in sober reflection on the untimely demise of eminent citizens and the lessons of life, which is vanity.

In many states, Christmas eve was celebrated with soberness. Some states had to stop the usual ‘cross over’ worship services that normally heralded Christmas. Others imposed curfew. Federal Incident Commander Boss Mustapha announced that schools will not reopen until January 18, next year. Lagos State government has advised Lagosians to be vigilant and cautious, saying that the Covid onslaught should compel utmost adherence to the protocols.

Nigeria never prepared for the second wave. Yet, the country saw it coming. The travel history of citizens made it unavoidable. Intercontinental transmission may have resulted from the movement of carriers, which only a determined and effective medical scrutiny at the airports could possibly check or reduce.

It is only here that some big men would loath screening at the airport. The VIPs believe it is time wasting and a breach of their personal protocol as the untouchable lords of the society.

Nigeria was still battling with the monumental effects of the first wave, which had taxed its weak health sector to the brim, when the second wave compounded the health challenge. Combat readiness was almost nil.The hospitals were over-streched. Many health workers died in the process of saving lives. The procedure for cure and survival was herculean. The survivors have tales to tell.

Government has been under strains. It is also battling a Covid-induced economic recession. This may be a prelude to depression. On account of Covid, budgets across states were reviewed and adjusted to reflect the reality of times.

From movement restrictions, the nation graduated into a total lockdown. Companies resorted into a plausible organisational adjustment. Job cuts became an option for coping, leading to growth in unemployment rate and poverty. As the poor cried for succour, government unfolded a ‘programme of palliatives’ to cushion the effects of hard times. It could not go round. Criticisms fill the air. There were dejection and anger across the states.

Some religious leaders became impatient for commercial reasons. Market men and women grumbled. Corpes stayed longer than necessary in the mortuary. Engagement and wedding ceremonies were ‘outlawed.’ Security men converted the inter-state borders to toll gates. By the time the lockdown was about to be lifted, the historic protest against police brutality made a mess of the Covid protocols. Nigeria may have even set the stage for it’s own second wave at that stage, despite the temporary ban on air travels.

Lamentably, ç c the soaring cases and the high mortality rate, many Nigerians still dispute the reality of the pandemic. They are doubting the obvious. They maintain that Covid-19 is a hoax. It is not the failure of information dissemination. It is the consequence of illiteracy and ignorance by choice.

The new cases are baffling. According to the presidential Task Force on Covid-19, positive cases rose by a hundred per cent within one week. The non-cooperative attitude of citizens is confounding. Certainly, passengers arriving the country are spreading the virus. The task force said on Thursday that out of 20, 208 in-bound passengers, 270 tested positive. Only 60 percent of those expected to be tested presented themselves for medical test. As that Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases had risen to 80, 922 and 1,236 had died of the disease. As more passengers arrive, the likelihood exists that there would be a spike.

Can Nigeria afford another lockdown? Government is not contemplating it yet. But, how effective is the skeletal restriction, judging by the pattern of incorrigibilty on the part of Nigerians?

In this season of celebration, there should be limitations, caution and compliance. Crowds at beer parlours, musical shows, carnivals and visits to recreational centres where multitudes converge should be discouraged.

Prevention is better than cure. The solutions, therefore, are twofold. There is need for strict adherence to the protocols. Also, there is need for the enforcement of conformity to the rules. It is in national interest.