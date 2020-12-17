To stem the new wave of coronavirus, the Ekiti State Government has banned Christmas Carols and children parties during this festive season.

The government expressed concerns about the second wave of the pandemic which has spiked globally and in parts of Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole, said on Thursday that the government, had decided to tighten all loose ends and guard against further spread of the virus.

He urged all Ekiti residents to comply with the directives and other COVID-19 protocols during the Yuletide.

Mr Omole warned that anyone found contravening the order would be sanctioned accordingly .

“To this effect, the government has decided to cancel some of the conventional celebrations and festivities associated with Christmas

and New Year period such as Carol Service and Children’s Party where gathering of people are usually involved,” he said.

“However, the usual New Year Interdenominational Prayer Programme will still hold but in strict accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Those organising parties and ceremonies are therefore enjoined to always liaise with the State COVID-19 Response Resources Mobilisation Committee before embarking on such events.”

Mr Omole aais the state government would continue to do all within its power to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic was curtailed Ekiti state.

“The use of face masks has now become mandatory to all and sundry,” he said. “Anyone caught treating this directive with impunity may be sanctioned accordingly.”

Mr Omole directed those seeking further clarifications to the offices of Secretary to the State Government, the Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Committee and the Ministry of Information and Values Orientation.

Six persons have so far died of the disease in Ekiti State.

A total of 396 cases were confirmed and 23 persons are still on admission. About 367 have been discharged.

The national figure on confirmed cases is 75,062, with 1200 deaths.

No fewer than 66,775 have been treated and discharged just as 7,087 are still active.