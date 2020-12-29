Professor Akin Abayomi

By Chioma Obinna

Worried about the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has urged Lagosians to make lifestyle adjustments by adhering to all non-pharmaceutical interventions inorder to cope with the pandemic.

Abayomi while briefing journalists on Monday on Government’s response against the COVID-19 second wave, Abayomi explained that citizens should adopt all COVID19 safety protocols including proper and regular use of face mask, social distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.

He said people should begin to practice regular hand and respiratory hygiene, submit themselves for tests if symptomatic, self-isolate if positive and present early to an isolation centre for treatment.

Abayomi also disclosed that the state would continue to educate and engage citizens on safety protocols.



“People need to take responsibility against the infection.



“We will deploy effective messaging and education via our various public information channels and platforms, while we enforce all guidelines through the respective state agencies.”

On the changing profile of COVID19 disease, he attributed reason for the second wave of COVID19 to include, opening up of the economy; general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens; re-opening of schools; large religious congregations and social gatherings and entertainment.

He noted that COVID19 positivity for inbound travelers coming into Lagos is on the rise with an increase of 8% this week alone and 4% cumulatively.



He attributed this to the large numbers of Nigerians in the Diaspora returning to spend the yuletide in Lagos.

He encouraged inbound travelers to Lagos to ensure they self-isolate for seven days after arrival and submit self for testing at government accredited private laboratories upon expiration of the self-isolation period.

“According to the provisional quarantine protocol, all intending inbound passengers must test negative by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) done in the country of departure within 72 hours of boarding and are required to register via – http://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng and pay for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria on day 7 at an accredited lab of their choice.

“Passengers must also prior to boarding fill in an online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria.

“On arrival in Nigeria, passengers must show evidence of payment with an appointment for a repeat PCR test in-country following which passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service. Passengers must then proceed on a 7-day self-isolation as per protocol and present at the designated accredited sample collection sites on the 7th day of arrival. Passengers who test negative after seven days will end self- isolation on the 8th day”, the Commissioner explained.

Abayomi noted that the resolve to stop COVID-19 transmission amongst the populace is unshaken adding that the Incident Command System will continue to vigorously pursue all strategies and plans to ensure a COVID-19 free Lagos and Nigeria.

“It is also important that citizens take responsibility and adhere strictly to safety protocols and government guidelines to curtail the spread of the infection.”

