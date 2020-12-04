Daily News

Crackers as France face Belgium, Italy in Nations league

World Cup holders France will play Belgium in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League following yesterday’s draw for the final stages of the tournament.

Finals hosts Italy will play Spain in the other semi-final tie, with the matches being staged on October 6 and 7, 2021, European football’s governing body announced.

Italy were earlier  confirmed as the hosts by UEFA for the finals of the tournament which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be staged at the Juventus Stadium in Turin and the San Siro in Milan, with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday, October 10.

Portugal hosted and won the inaugural Nations League finals in 2019, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto.

