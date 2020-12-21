Our Reporter

THE Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau Limited has appointed Mr Biyi Olagbami as a Director.

An Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Olagbami brings to CRC over 25 years’ experience in risk management and banking.

He was the Chief Credit Officer of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Chief Risk Officer with Fidelity Bank, Ghana. He also served as the Chief Risk & Compliance Officer with Keystone Bank Limited. (then Bank PHB) and Head of Credit (CIB) with Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Architecture from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Olagbami also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the IESE (University of Navarra), Spain.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, stated that the board is elated with this new appointment and is pleased to welcome Olagbami to the Board.

Also, the Managing Director/CEO, ‘Tunde Popoola said: “We are very excited to welcome Olagbami, a consummate professional with years of diverse experience, as he joins other highly experienced Directors to take our company, CRC to the next phase of growth and expansion”.