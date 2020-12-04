Christmas season is a special festive period of every year where Christians worldwide come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with various activities which include Carol Nights and special events to make the period a memorable one.

Creatrix Empire through its sister company, Afrobeatsglobal has however made its contribution towards making the Christmas celebration memorable and eventful by putting up a body of extended playlist (E.P) comprising of Christmas Carol songs for the people.

The Uncut Xtra Album is a platform birthed by the C.E.O of Creatrix Empire, Emmanuel Alade which is aimed at promoting upcoming artistes in Nigeria and Africa at large at no cost to the artistes.

The annual album which is distributed across all digital platforms is the first of its kind in Africa which is also a social responsibility contributing towards the development of the community as a multinational company as well as a corporate organisation.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus robs biblical of Christmas Cheers

It focuses on highlighting talents in Africa to the mainstream and has recorded success from previous editions, Uncut Xtra Season 1 (Point of No Return) and Uncut Xtra Season 2 (Afrolife Invasion).

Uncut Xtra Album season 2 tagged “AFROLIFE INVASION” was released earlier this year to ease the tensions of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the world. Creatrix Empire also allowed the artistes with a live band performance while covering major expenses. This is a way for us to contribute back to the community, afrobeats music scene and the entertainment industry at large.

The Uncut Xtra Xmas Album comprises of Eight tracks and Eight artistes who have contributed their melodious voices in the spirit of Christmas.

Re-instating his vision for the Uncut Xtra Platform, Emmanuel said, “It Is necessary for people to finish the year 2020 with a different mood, hence the reason we are dedicating this Album for this period. In ensuring that the objectives of this project are met, we would keep its consistency and ensure all featured artistes gets the deserved recognition.

The Uncut Xtra Xmas Album is available on all digital platforms.

Vanguard News Nigeria