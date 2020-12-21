Cristiano Ronaldo has received the 2020 golden foot award, which is handed out by the world champions club to players over the age of 28 who have had a successful career.

The 35-year-old was informed that he is the 2020 winner of this prize on December 1, but he has now received the trophy.

The award has been won by the likes of Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Del Piero and Ronaldinho.

Ronaldo received the award on Sunday, 20 December, and looked chuffed to bits with his latest personal accolade.

“I am honoured to win the golden foot official and to be immortalised on the champion promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time, Cristiano wrote on Instagram accompanied by a photo of himself with the trophy.

“I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me.

This is the 18th time that the golden foot award has been handed out, with Cristiano having become the first Portuguese player to win this prize.

In the final vote, the Juventus forward beat out Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Giorgio Chiellini, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique, Mohamed Salah and Arturo Vidal.

Ronaldo, who scored a huge 44 goals for his club and country in 2020, kept with tradition after winning the accolade by placing his feet in cement and left his signature in the concrete.

