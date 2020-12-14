Our Reporter

She’s the girlfriend of the most-recognised football player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Georgina Rodriguez has proven to set out a successful career in her own right as she modelled lingerie in stunning images shared to Instagram on Sunday.

The influencer, 26, sent temperatures soaring as she posed by her elaborate Christmas tree in a festive red bodysuit by PrettyLittleThing.

Highlighting her toned figure, the dancer stunned in the lace one-piece, which featured daringly high-cut sides and a plunging neckline?



The social media sensation proved less is more as she teamed her vibrant ensemble with a selection of dainty jewellery while relaxing on a designer pillowcase by Louis Vuitton.

Georgina’s post came after she shared a sweet throwback snap of her partner and their daughter Alana Martina, in honour of the toddler’s third birthday.

(www.newsnow.co.uk)