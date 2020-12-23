The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has described critics speaking against his government’s style of handling public properties as primitive individuals who can not see beyond their noses.

Mr Ganduje said this while inspecting the Kano Economic City at Dangwauro area along Zaria road.

He explained that the government not only sold the Triumph Newspapers building, popularly known as Gidan Sa’adu Zungur but converted it to be used by the modern Foreign Exchange market formally cited at WAPA near Fagge.

He said:

“For those critics who don’t even understand the practice of modern journalism, that does not require such a big building for the production of newspapers, we are turning the building into modern Foreign Exchange market.

“Those marketers of WAPA Bureau-De-Change market would be relocated to the building, of which hundreds of our marketers will benefit immensely from this development.

He further described his critics as having the inability to understand modern-day newspaper ownership, control, management, production and marketing while he urged them to always understand an issue before delving into it.

“This is sheer ignorance of modern technology in media practice. People should be reminded that Triumph newspaper company was forced to stop any production by the past administration. And the company was closed for many years before we came to power.

“Who then is to be blamed between those who killed the company and those who understand the relevance and importance of the company and brought it back?”

Mr Ganduje said his government was also modernizing the Daula Hotel, as it had become obsolete and lacked modern hotel practice.

“Daula hotel has become obsolete, if I can use that concept, and does not in any way depict modern-day hotel business. What we are doing now, is to modernise the place and put it to good use. That is why we wonder what they mean when these people say such properties are being taken away from the public to personal use?”

Mr Ganduje expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the Economic City which is said to house about 10,000 shops, banks, hotels, restaurants and even a section for drug marketers, as well as drug regulatory bodies like the NDLEA and PCN.

He reiterated that all abandoned projects will be completed during his tenure while his critics can keep on wondering about what is happening.

