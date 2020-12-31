By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State branch of the Christian Association Nigeria, (CAN) has announced plans to forge ahead with their preparations to hold this year’s cross overnight on December 31, since they have not received any notice from the state Government barring it from doing so.

The State Chairman of CAN, Very Reverend Nelson Onyekachukwu told The Nation, that several Church leaders in the state have been calling him to confirm if there is any restriction on the churches from holding the Cross overnight by the state government because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that he had been telling them none.

He said; “we are preparing seriously to hold the Cross overnight on December 31because we are yet to receive any directive on the contrary from the state government.

‘’this passing year has been a turbulent one to both to the Church, the state and the country, so we are very eager to send it away through prayers.

‘’We shall also be praying seriously against insecurity, banditry attacks and other forms of insecurity in Katsina state and that the hand of God should move in favor of the station and nation.’’

The Nation recalls that there have been controversies in some states of the federation surrounding the holding of the Christian’s cross Overnight activities because of the upsurge in the second wave of the global COVID-19 pandemic.