By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade Monday night told Churches in the state to fix their Dec 31 Cross Over services within the permitted time as the 6:00 am to 10:00 pm curfew was still in place.

This was made known in a release Monday night signed by the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Fr Bob Etta and addressed to all churches in the state, Head of Blocks, Head of Churches, Religious Leaders amongst others.

The statement partly read: “Merry Christmas to you, may the Peace of the infant King reign in our homes and Families.

“Conscious of the recent rise in number of cases of COVID19 in the Country, and the need to maintain the improved security situation in the State, His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade the Governor of Cross River State has directed thus:

“The present curfew between 10:00 pm – 6:00 am is still in place. Churches should fix their Cross Over services within the time permitted

Churches Should enforce the laid down protocols for COVID19 by wearing face Mask in public worship places, washing of hands and Use of hand Sanitizer

According to him, together we have a responsibility to keep our State safe and protect our Families.

“We thank the Christian Association of Nigeria CRS for the great support in this fight. Wishing you and your Families a new year full of God’s Blessings” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria