The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, is dead.

He died yesterday morning in Calabar after battling with health challenges for some weeks.

This was confirmed by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ikpeme A. Ikpeme, who said Jimoh was brought into the hospital facility practically dead, yesterday.

Ikpeme who did not disclose cause of his death, however advised those who have been in close contact with the deceased to go into self-isolation and visit the UCTH for a COVID-19 test immediately.

Jimoh was last seen in public during the December 5 by-election in Cross River North senatorial election. His health challenges were said to have deteriorated upon return to Calabar, where he was receiving treatment from home.

On December 3, during the launching of the state’s joint security neighbourhood watch force, named Operation Akpakwu, the late Police chief was rushed out of the event at the Governor’s Office when he nearly slumped after delivering his speech.

Governor Ben Ayade has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Police boss, describing his passing as a great loss to the state, country and the Force.

Ayade, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, said Jimoh was “a brave and courageous officer, who was a central figure in the fight against crime…You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace.

“Your gallantry and bravery will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise. You kept us safe and gave us your all.

“We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality… late Jimoh’s skills, dexterity, intellect and expertise will be sorely missed, as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country.”