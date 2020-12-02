The cult war in Cross Rivers State has claimed the life of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egbe Eko Edum, serving in No. 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno State.

Edum who was visiting his home state was killed in the early hours of Wednesday at about 1am by cultists on his arrival from Abuja after attending a conference meeting with the Inspector General of Police.

Sources say Edum arrived late from Abuja to Cross River and while waiting for his wife to pick him up, he decided to walk down and perhaps meet her half way. Unfortunately, he was attacked by cultists.

The attack took place along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar by Pepsi depot.

Confirming the incidence, the Police Public Relations Officer of Cross River State Command, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident saying that the late Edum came into Calabar to see his family but arrived late at night hours.

“He dropped off from a public transport and had called his wife to pick him up before he was attacked by the unknown men. We are investigating the incident and the family has recovered the body from the seen,” the PPRO explained.

She reiterated that the deceased “is an Assistant Commissioner of Police who serves in Borno State; he is not serving here. I think he was coming to see his family here in Cross River, he arrived in Calabar at about 1:00am when the incident happened.”

For several months, some communities in Cross River State have not known peace because of the social nuisance of rival cult groups. Some communities have become ghost town as residents fled and abandoned their homes.

To ensure total decimation of cult war, the police commissioner, according to Nnudam, secured the partnership and cooperation of the Paramount Ruler of Oruk Anam, J.J. Obosi, and other stakeholders during a security meeting held on Thursday, April 29, 2020, at the Palace of the Paramount Ruler where the paramount ruler gave a royal proclamation directing his people to give useful information to the police.

