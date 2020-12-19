By Gabriel Ewepu

The Cross River State Government has disclosed the nomination of Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Santuscom Agro – hub Investment Nigeria Limited, Chief Ofana Paul Santus, for ‘Food Hero’ Award 2020.

This was stated in a letter signed by the Cross River State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ntufam Owuna, with subject ‘Nomination for Food Hero Award’, explaining why the State Government decided to nominate Ofana as recipient of the Award, and will be conferred with it on Friday December 18, 2020, in Calabar, the state capital city.

According to Ntufam, his (Ofana) nomination was as result of opinion poll conducted by stakeholders and leadership of farmers in the state.

He also described the Award as historic following the statement of America’s third President on August 23, 1785, Thomas Jefferson, as saying “Farmers are the most important citizens”, hence the award is well deserved.

He said: “We are pleased to inform you that you have been nominated for the ‘Food Hero Award’ by farmers in Cross River State.

“Your nomination was successful during the opinion poll conducted by stakeholders and the leadership of farmers in Cross River State. The opinion poll was based on three variables-impact on livelihood of farmers in Cross River State; being a practical farmer; and employment generation through Agriculture.

“This Award is important and historic to buttress the point raised on 23 August 1785 by the 3rd American President, Thomas Jefferson that “Farmers are the most important citizens”.

In similar development, the Commissioner disclosed that high point of the Award night will be the unveiling of ‘Miss Agriculture Nigeria Pageant’.

“The high point of this Award will be the ‘Miss Agriculture Nigeria Pageant’ aimed at producing a queen that would advocate for youth inclusiveness in Agriculture, mobilization of Nigerian youths in increased participation Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship.

“The main concept is Agropreneurship for livelihood enhancement and making agriculture attractive to the youths, in order to discourage social vices and youth restiveness”, he said.

