Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, addresses reporters after casting his vote in Obudu Local Government Area on December 5, 2020.

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended residents for showing up at their respective polling centres in the Cross River North senatorial district bye-election in Cross River.

He stated this on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Ward 004 in Ikpong in Obudu Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Ayade who is confident that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the election believes his political structure guarantees success for the party.

“I am very impressed, and you can see that even though it is still early in the day, the crowd is huge; this is a very massive polling unit, it is at the epicentre of our ward and it is very huge,” he told reporters.

The governor noted that there must be a winner and a loser in every election and advised the winner to be magnanimous in victory.

He also urged whoever loses in the election to accept the outcome in good faith and show the spirit of sportsmanship.

Governor Ayade said, “They (candidates) should show the spirit of sportsmanship; anybody who ends up as the loser should not see the defeat as the end of the world, we should put our differences aside and move on.”

“We are all from the larger Ogoja senatorial district. Whoever wins is from Ogoja and we will all stand by the person.

“Both the winner and loser must have an open mind and find a way to collaborate and work together. The world is a dynamic place. If you win today, tomorrow you may lose,” he stated.

The governor said the election, judging from what he has seen at his polling unit, was free and fair.