The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful process of the ongoing Cross River North senatorial and Obudu State Assembly by-elections.

Speaking to newsmen after observing the process in some polling units in Ogoja,

and Bekwarra, Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education of INEC, said that the process was going as planned.

“I am satisfied with the way the process is going in all the areas visited and from reports received from other centres, the election is going on well.

“The voters are made to observe COVID-19 protocols by ensuring social distancing as well as wearing face masks,” he said.

Okoye attributed observed voter apathy partly to failure of political parties to mobilise their supporters for the elections.

“It could also be that the postponement of the elections from Oct. 31, to today may have also affected the psyches of voters.

“Voter apathy is a global issue not peculiar to Nigeria. However, we hope that before the end of voting, they will come out,” he said.

The national commissioner added that the presence of the Commissioner of Police and his men had made the elections very peaceful and orderly.

In one of the polling units visited by the Commissioner in Ogoja, St Theresa Primary School, Urban ward 2, unit 5, the Supervising Officer, Miss Sarah Esu, said there were no challenges.

She added, ‘”we are ready waiting for the voters.”

The agents of different political parties were also on ground to observe the voting process.

Also in Bekwarra Customary Court ward 1, Abuocheche polling unit, voters both old and young were made to observe COVID-19 protocols.

A 70-year-old voter, Mrs Angelina Agbo, expressed joy at the peaceful and orderly manner of the voting process.

‘I have just finished voting and I am happy, no fighting, no problem at all, ” she said.