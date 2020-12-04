Stephen Odey won the PDP Senatorial Ticket In Cross River on September 5, 2020.

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar Presided by Justice S.A. Amobeda has declared Dr. Stephen Odey as the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Cross River North Senatorial District Elections holding this weekend.

Justice Amobeda who gave the judgement in a suit filed by Dr. Stephen Odey against INEC and Hon Jarigbe Agom, in suit No FHC/CA/CS/87/20 on Thursday restrained the electoral empire and any other party to the case from doing anything that will adversely affect Odey’s candidature.

The Court laid down the long litigation to rest by upholding the name of Dr. Stephen Odey as the authentic candidate of the PDP in the December 5, 2020 elections with a mandate for the 1st respondent, INEC to recognize and publish the name of Stephen Odey as the authentic candidate of the PDP.

READ ALSO: PDP Inaugurates Committee To Reconcile Members In Taraba

This means all the pending election matters over who is the rightful PDP candidate in the northern Cross River State supplementary elections.

The Court also set aside the Exparte Order of the Port Harcourt Federal High Court granted on September 11.

This judgement of the Court has put to an end the question of who is the rightful candidate of the PDP in the December 5 elections.