Stephen Odey won the PDP Senatorial Ticket In Cross River on September 5, 2020.

Stephen Odey of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Cross River North senatorial bye-election which held on December 5 with a landslide.

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) declared the PDP candidate the winner of the election on Sunday.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Ameh Akor Dennis, who made the announcement, said Odey swept to victory in the five local government areas of Cross River State.

He polled a total of 129,207 votes to defeat his opponent of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Joe Aji who got 19,165 votes.

READ ALSO: Maria Akwaji Succeeds Husband, Wins Obudu Constituency Bye-Election

“I Professor Amen Akor Denis hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2020 Senatorial Bye-election officer held on the 5th day of December 2020 for the northern Senatorial District Bye-election,” Dennis said.

“I hereby proceed that Stephen Adi Odey of PDP having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner elected.”

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Rose Oko who died in March.

Below are the results of the APC and PDP candidates in the senatorial election across the five LGAs:

Yala

APC: 8,081

PDP: 45,718

Obudu

APC- 3,300 VOTES

PDP- 31,551 VOTES

Bekwarra

APC: 2,576

PDP: 21,195

Ogoja

APC: 2,654

PDP: 16,235

Obanliku

APC: 2,554

PDP: 14,508

Total Votes:

APC: 19,165

PDP: 129,207