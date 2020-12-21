The State Commissioner for Health who also doubles as the Chairman, COVID-19 Response Team, Dr Betta Edu PHOTO: Facebook



U.S. group partners varsities to prevent another pandemic in Rivers

The Cross River State Government has ordered the immediate closure of night clubs until further notice to prevent the spread of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Its COVID-19 Response Team headed by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, gave the directive yesterday in a statement in Calabar.



Before the directive, there had been reports that most residents of Calabar no longer adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols, even as the state government cancelled this year’s Annual Calabar Carnival as one of the measures to prevent the spread.

The team encouraged private and public organisations to work from home and admonished residents to always use their face masks in public places at all times or face sanctions.

“It is no longer news that the second wave of COVID-19 is already raging in Nigeria with increase number of persons being infected with the virus, especially during the festive period as people traveling from one point to the other.

“The Cross River State COVID-19 Response Team seeks immediate action by members of the public to prevent further spread of the virus in our state. All night clubs must immediately close until further notice.

“Use of hand sanitisers and regular washing of hands to avoid infection is strongly recommended for individuals, while public and private establishments are required to provide these in their premises,” the statement reads.

The statement added that the 10:00p.m. to 6:00a.m. curfew earlier imposed by the state government was still in place, as the ‘No Mask, No Movement’ directive must be enforced in all public places, among others.

MEANWHILE, to prevent another wave of Coronavirus pandemic in the country’s universities, Rivers State chapter of the United States Government Exchange Alumni association of Nigeria (USGEAAN) has begun distribution of COVID-19 materials to all higher institutions in the state.

President of the Association, Prof. Julie Umukoro, explained that the move was to ensure that adequate safety preparations were in place to receive students, who have been out of school for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic return without affecting each other with the virus.