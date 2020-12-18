By Nsa Gill, Calabar

Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Abdulkadir Jimoh on Friday morning died in Calabar after battling with health challenges for some weeks.

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Prof. Ikpeme A. Ikpeme who confirmed the unfortunate incident said he was brought into the hospital facility, practically dead on Friday morning.

He did not declare the cause of the death but advised those who have been in close contact with the late CP to be on self-isolation as well as visit the UCTH for a COVID-19 test.

Late CP Jimoh was last seen in the public at the Bye-Election which held on December 5th at the northern Senatorial district of the state. His health challenges deteriorated upon return to Calabar where he was receiving treatment from home.

On the 3rd of December during the launching of the state’s joint security neighbourhood watch force, named Operation Akpakwu, the late CP was rushed out of the event in the Governor’s office when he nearly slumped after delivering his speech.

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the state Commissioner of Police, Abudukadir Jimoh, describing his passing as a great loss to the state, country and the police force.

Ayade in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.”

Eulogising the fallen Commissioner of Police for his commitment and dedication to ensuring safety of lives and property in the state, Ayade said: “You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace. Your gallantry and bravery will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise.”

Continuing, the governor said: “You kept us safe and gave us your all. We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality.”

Ayade said “late Jimoh’s skills, dexterity intellect and expertise will be sorely missed as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country. I have indeed lost a true friend and a brother”

Urging the late Commissioner of police’s family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and total submission to God, the governor prayed the Almighty Allah to grant Jimoh’s soul peaceful rest in Ajana.