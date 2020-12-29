kidnapping. PHOTO: shutterstock

Cross River State security outfit, Operation Akpakwu, has arrested no fewer than 25 kidnappers, armed robbers, and other suspects in Calabar, that tried to escape from a joint military/police squad.

The Guardian learned that one of the suspects, popularly known as Danny, who deals in Indian hemp was equally arrested.

Also, a six-man robbery gang attacked a policeman at gunpoint during a robbery attack.

A source said during the incident, which occurred at the weekend on Chief Obot Street, State Housing Estate in Calabar Municipal Council, men of Operation Akpakwu confronted the gang and arrested three members after a gun duel.

Narrating the incident, the source said: “The robbers were chased from Chief Obot Street in the Estate while they were shooting sporadically. While the Operation Akpakwu team chased them, the driver of the armed robbery vehicle lost control and ran into a gutter.

“In the process, three of the armed robbers were arrested, three others escaped, while one of them sustained bullet wounds. The son of a former House of Assembly member drove the car the robbers used for the operation.”

The Guardian observed that since Governor Benedict Ayade inaugurated the security outfit last month, it had remained active in combating crimes in the state.

About three weeks ago, it arrested one Kingsley Utomobong for killing an Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in Kano, ACP Egbe Edum in Calabar, while on vacation with his family. Utomobong, however, died in police custody a few days after his arrest.

Also last Tuesday, December 22, 2020, men of Operation Akpakwu arrested a notorious kidnapper identified as Richard at Anantigha, headquarters of Calabar South Council.

When contacted to confirm the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, did not take her calls, but Army Public Relations Officer, Captain Everest Ochienta, said the force arrested several suspects in the last few weeks.

“There have been several arrests of kidnappers and other criminal elements and they have been handed over to the Nigeria Police but I will get back to you on this particular incident,” he said.

But as at the time of filing this report, he could not be reached to confirm the incident as he promised.