The Cross River State Government Poultry Processing Factory, Calachika Poultry Processing Factory has commenced the sales of frozen chicken to its citizens at a subsidised rate.

A N5,000 worth of fresh chicken is being sold to residents at N1,800, the government said.



The government said the effort was to help its citizens buy chicken during the festive period at an affordable price, owiñg to the current increase in the price of chicken in the open market.

The State governor, Ben Ayade, said this Tuesday in Calabar, the state capital, when he visited the factory.

The governor assured its citizens that the factory will make chicken available at an affordable price during the festive period.

“This Christmas, we are making chicken available to Cross Riverians through our own poultry factory which takes lives birds, process it and takes it direct to homes,” the governor said.

Nigerians have lamented the high cost of chicken in the country, especially during this festive period.

One chicken now is selling at about N5,000 to N6000 in the market.



Farmers attribute this price increase to the recent high cost of poultry feed in the country.

Ubong Ben, a poultry farmer in Abuja, confirmed this to Premium Times.

“A 25kg bag of poultry feed we use to buy at N3,600 is now sold at N5,100, the price of drugs for chicken has gone up also, with this increase, we have to increase the price of chicken so as to meet up with the production cost,” Mr Ben said.

The Cross River factory located at the Calabar/Odukpani Road in Odukpani Local Government Area, according to the state government, is installed with a production capacity of about 21,000 birds per day.

The project is aimed at creating more jobs for the unemployed youth in the state.

Gov Ayade expressed happiness that Calachika Poultry Processing Factory has come to the rescue its citizens in respect of the high cost of chicken in the market