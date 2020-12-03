By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Apo, Abuja has declared Cross River Senatorial election: Court okays Jarigbe as PDP candidateas the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the rescheduled Cross River North senatorial bye-election scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020

In its judgment, the court found that Jarigbe, who was the defendant in the suit, did not supply any false information in his nomination form and was therefore duly nominated as the candidate of the PDP.

The court also held that the PDP primary election where Hon. Jarigbe was elected as the candidate of the PDP was conducted with the authentic and legitimate delegates list of the Ward and Local Government Areas Executives of the People’s Democratic Party.

It equally held that Jarigbe, having scored highest number of valid votes at the primary election is validly nominated as the candidate of the PDP at the election.

The court declared that the PDP primary where Jarigbe was elected, was duly monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission and therefore valid an in line with the law.

It then ordered INEC, sued as the second defendant, to include and publish the name of Jarigbe on the list of candidates for the bye election scheduled for 5th December, 2020. The court further ordered INEC to give Jarigbe every other rights and privileges pertaining to his lawful qualification and nomination as the PDP candidate.

The primary election of the PDP has been the enmeshed in legal tussle since the September 5, 2020 when it was held.