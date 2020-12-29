By Luminous Jannamike

The President of, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has urged churches in the country to follow strictly the COVID-19 protocols and additional directives by the relevant state government authorities as they prepare for the crossover night service.

Ayokunle, who noted that the second wave of the COVID-19 was fast-spreading, said the total ban on crossover night service by some state governments was a necessary sacrifice to put an end to the pandemic once and for all.

He added that CAN supports any decision of the government that would promote the progress and development of the country.

READ ALSO: Group blames Nigerian politicians for insecurity

In a statement he signed, the CAN President said: “We understand the unfortunate state COVID19 infection has put everybody world over which caused some state governments to place a total ban on crossover night service and we are not happy that we would not be able to enter into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters.

“We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this to prevent the spread of the infection. No sacrifice is too much, in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all.

“We advise that, where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God.

“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30 pm or at most 11:00 pm to enable worshippers to return home on time.

Ayokunle expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic would soon be over and social and religious engagement returned to normalcy.

“It (COVID-19 second wave) is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name,” the cleric added.

He, however, appealed to state governments to relate with the leadership of CAN under their watches for understanding and support on their directives, stressing that they are partners in the progress and development of the country.

“We also call on local government authorities to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in our markets and the transport sector,” he added.